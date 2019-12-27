Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report $139.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.05 million. Secureworks posted sales of $130.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $550.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.83 million to $550.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $583.34 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 334,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Secureworks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Secureworks by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Secureworks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

