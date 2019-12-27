Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report $139.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.05 million. Secureworks posted sales of $130.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $550.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.83 million to $550.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $583.34 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Secureworks.
Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 334,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Secureworks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Secureworks by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Secureworks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.05.
Secureworks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
