$44.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $44.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.61 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $173.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $173.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $178.01 million, with estimates ranging from $176.60 million to $179.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,170. The company has a market cap of $927.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $77,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock worth $312,056. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 244,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 102,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

