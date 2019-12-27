-$0.90 EPS Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.06). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 7,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,278. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 457,675 shares of company stock worth $10,277,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

