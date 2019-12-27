$8.38 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post sales of $8.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.58 million to $9.61 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $31.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $34.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.18 million, with estimates ranging from $33.57 million to $41.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,729. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

