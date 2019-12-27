Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $3,369,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,574,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,743 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 397,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.