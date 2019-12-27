Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Sets New 1-Year High at $174.00

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 172.75 ($2.27), with a volume of 61275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.80 ($2.26).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

About Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

