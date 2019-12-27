Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $350.00

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.54), with a volume of 107794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50 ($4.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forterra to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.62.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

