Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $293.00

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.55), with a volume of 92414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.72).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt lowered Hollywood Bowl Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.67).

The company has a market cap of $433.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.66 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,593.53).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

