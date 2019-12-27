Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.50

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 149996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.70 ($1.36).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $269.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 47,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63). Also, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($142,067.88).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.