Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 83847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

In other Ebiquity news, insider Alan Newman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,674.03).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

