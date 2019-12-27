Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.20

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 57681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.70 ($0.36).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.78. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

