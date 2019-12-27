Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.20

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 57681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.70 ($0.36).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.78. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

