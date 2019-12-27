Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.35

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.35 and last traded at C$18.35, with a volume of 246923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

