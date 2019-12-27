B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig Sells 50,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$379,441.30.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,800.00.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,830. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$5.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.39.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

