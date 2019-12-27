Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.98

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 179770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

