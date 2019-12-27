Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$288,108.80 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$288,108.80.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, David Rae sold 2,652 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$15,142.92.

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.86.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPM shares. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

