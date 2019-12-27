Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,912.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00.

WDO traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.51.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

