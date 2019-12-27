Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Acquires C$25,250.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 5,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,828.30.

Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.90. The company had a trading volume of 190,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,132. The firm has a market cap of $524.43 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Rogers Sugar Inc has a one year low of C$4.54 and a one year high of C$6.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.37.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -450.00%.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

