Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong Sells 11,401 Shares

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$1,519,297.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at C$606,466.26.
Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$133.58. 219,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of C$90.20 and a 1-year high of C$135.01.
Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.