Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong Sells 11,401 Shares

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$1,519,297.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at C$606,466.26.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$133.58. 219,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of C$90.20 and a 1-year high of C$135.01.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

