Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Sells C$17,050.00 in Stock

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Alfred Lenarciak sold 5,000 shares of Aurania Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total transaction of C$17,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at C$94,259.22.

Shares of CVE ARU traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.17. 36,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.41. Aurania Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.50.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.