Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.30

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 19795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.88 ($0.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

