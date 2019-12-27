Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $636.00

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.37) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.26), with a volume of 3686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626 ($8.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 591.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 539.67. The firm has a market cap of $364.94 million and a P/E ratio of 31.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

