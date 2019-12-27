Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.50

Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), with a volume of 19770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.90).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Cambria Automobiles’s previous dividend of $0.25. Cambria Automobiles’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

