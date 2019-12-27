Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $591.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 591 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 588 ($7.73), with a volume of 1267568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579.74 ($7.63).

The stock has a market cap of $83.04 million and a P/E ratio of -172.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 519.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

