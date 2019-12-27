TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $988.00

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Shares of TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 988 ($13.00) and last traded at GBX 962 ($12.65), with a volume of 21999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962 ($12.65).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 919.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 879.91. The company has a market cap of $482.04 million and a PE ratio of -11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

