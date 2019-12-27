Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,271.00

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,271 ($16.72) and last traded at GBX 1,275 ($16.77), with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,324.07 ($17.42).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Gresham House Strategic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.