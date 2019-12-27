Interpublic Group of Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,450% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

IPG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 33,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,131. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 90,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

