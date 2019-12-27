Compass Diversified Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,081 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,647% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,466. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,788.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 28.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

