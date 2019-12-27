Investors Buy High Volume of AvalonBay Communities Call Options (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 838% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.72. 8,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,405. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average is $211.13.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.