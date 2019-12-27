Investors Purchase High Volume of Vulcan Materials Call Options (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,977 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the average volume of 142 call options.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,413. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.