Vale Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 371,743 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,818% compared to the average daily volume of 19,382 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Get Vale alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 593,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,486. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.