Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 119254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.80 ($0.98).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Speedy Hire from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $411.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Rhian Bartlett purchased 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($72,349.38).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

