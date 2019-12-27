America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,480 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,196% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,429,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,510,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,676,000 after acquiring an additional 393,494 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 376,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

