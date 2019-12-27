Traders Buy High Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,659 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 437% compared to the average daily volume of 309 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TAL Education Group by 220.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,017,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,174,000 after buying an additional 3,452,556 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 267.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 2,269,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,470,000 after buying an additional 1,652,525 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 296.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,601,000 after acquiring an additional 948,346 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $35,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. 59,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.