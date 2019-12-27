Procter & Gamble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 65,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of 963% compared to the average volume of 6,130 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.22. 212,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,611,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

