$0.53 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

STL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.07. 22,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.