EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. EQT posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

EQT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 77,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. EQT has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,579,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $39,818,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,606.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,072 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

