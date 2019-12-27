Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Million

Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to post sales of $6.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $20.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $26.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.84 million, with estimates ranging from $14.18 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. 500,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,512. The company has a market cap of $539.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

