AceD (ACED) Market Cap Tops $21,138.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, AceD has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $21,138.00 and $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004635 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010409 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,897,220 coins and its circulating supply is 9,869,420 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

