BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.23 Million

Brokerages expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post $34.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. BRT Apartments reported sales of $31.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year sales of $132.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $132.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $140.90 million, with estimates ranging from $140.06 million to $141.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

BRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

