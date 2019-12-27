Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 0.8% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $94.16 million and $19.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00073073 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bitlish, HitBTC and Koineks.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00380408 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084148 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001445 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bitsane, BitBay, TDAX, Korbit, OKEx, Exrates, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, Huobi, BitMarket, QuadrigaCX, YoBit, Instant Bitex, DSX, CEX.IO, Zebpay, Gate.io, Bleutrade, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Exmo, HitBTC, BitFlip, Bittrex, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Negocie Coins, Binance, Bit-Z, Indodax, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Upbit, Kucoin, Bitlish, Koineks, Graviex, Coinone, Bitinka and C2CX.

