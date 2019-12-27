Qtum 24 Hour Volume Hits $332.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $157.42 million and approximately $332.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00022226 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LBank, Cobinhood and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005991 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,016,772 coins and its circulating supply is 96,266,752 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Binance, Kucoin, Coindeal, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Coinrail, BCEX, CoinEx, Liqui, Bibox, OKEx, Ovis, BitForex, Upbit, Coinnest, Exrates, Poloniex, Bitbns, ABCC, HBUS, Crex24, BigONE, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Liquid, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinone, Gate.io, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Allcoin, Huobi, OTCBTC, Iquant, EXX, HitBTC, LBank and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

