Denarius Price Up 1% Over Last Week (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $591,812.00 and approximately $1,448.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,882,042 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

