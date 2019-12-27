Tether Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $29.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00013838 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Liqui and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.01241934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120017 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, EXX, DragonEX, Poloniex, C2CX, HitBTC, BigONE, CoinEx, TDAX, Kraken, IDAX, B2BX, UEX, Coinut, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Iquant, LBank, BitMart, TOPBTC, Liqui, Exmo, Sistemkoin, MBAex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Huobi, Trade By Trade, IDCM, OKEx, CoinTiger, Binance, OOOBTC, Instant Bitex, QBTC, CoinBene, BitForex, ChaoEX, BtcTurk, Kryptono, ABCC, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Bibox, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

