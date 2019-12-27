DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Tops $0.0160

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $5,077.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

