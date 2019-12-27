Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will announce sales of $85.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $111.36 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $62.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $320.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.31 million to $411.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $379.01 million to $839.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 432,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,644 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,757. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

