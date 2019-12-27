Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $538,146.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after acquiring an additional 450,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,303,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,996,000 after purchasing an additional 566,663 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,851,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.67. 9,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

