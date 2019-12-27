Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($4.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Tricida news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 110,585 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $4,422,294.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,733 shares of company stock worth $28,130,633. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 213,024 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Tricida by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tricida by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

TCDA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. Tricida has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

