Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $419.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $393.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

