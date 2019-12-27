Analysts Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to report sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $17.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,308. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day moving average of $191.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

