USDX (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,610.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $215,844.00 and $5,610.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022608 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000717 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003665 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001342 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000542 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 765,045 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.